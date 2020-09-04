ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's Police and Fire departments:
Thursday, Sept. 3
10:47 p.m.: Report of shots fired in the woods on Granite Street. The woods were checked and officers were unable to hear or see anyone using guns. Police suspect the sounds were coming from hunters in the area.
7:34 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for unregistered operation. The car was towed.
12:07 p.m.: Report of a license and credit card lost on Prospect Street.
11:14 a.m.: A person reported seeing a mailbox knocked over with mail on the ground on Stockholm Avenue. Officers do not believe it was vandalism; it's suspected the rotted mailbox post had toppled over. The mailbox owner was notified.
8:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.