ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments
Sunday, Nov. 29
4:28 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:33 a.m.: Officers assisted a Curtis Street resident who was having issues with a rat trap.
Saturday, Nov. 28
10:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:02 a.m.: A driver on Broadway reported a truck side-swiped his car, damaging the side mirror, and drove off. Officers were unable to locate the truck in question. A hit-and-run report was filed.
6:22 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Friday, Nov. 27
5:26 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.
4:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:18 a.m.: Report of a commercial truck side-swiping a holiday tree outside a Main Street business. No damage was reported on the truck. The DPW was notified to fix the tree.
7:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Traffic stops: Two drivers, Main Street at 6:07 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 8:17 p.m., respectively, each received a criminal complaint on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Main Street at 8:25 a.m., Prospect Street at 11:45 a.m. and Broadway at 4:52 p.m.. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
10:20 p.m.: The DPW was notified after Eden Road resident reported the water service had been cut off.
19:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:05 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street.
11:38 a.m.: A Pooles Lane resident reported receiving a scam phone call asking for donations to support the Rockport Fire Department. No personal information was given to the scammer.