ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments

Sunday, Nov. 29

4:28 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding. 

10:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

9:33 a.m.: Officers assisted a Curtis Street resident who was having issues with a rat trap. 

Saturday, Nov. 28 

10:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

10:02 a.m.: A driver on Broadway reported a truck side-swiped his car, damaging the side mirror, and drove off. Officers were unable to locate the truck in question. A hit-and-run report was filed. 

6:22 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. 

Friday, Nov. 27 

5:26 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.  

4:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

11:18 a.m.: Report of a commercial truck side-swiping a holiday tree outside a Main Street business. No damage was reported on the truck. The DPW was notified to fix the tree. 

7:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

Thursday, Nov. 26 

Traffic stops: Two drivers, Main Street at 6:07 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 8:17 p.m., respectively, each received a criminal complaint on a charge of operating with a suspended license. 

Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Main Street at 8:25 a.m., Prospect Street at 11:45 a.m. and Broadway at 4:52 p.m.. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

Wednesday, Nov. 25 

10:20 p.m.: The DPW was notified after Eden Road resident reported the water service had been cut off. 

19:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

12:05 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street. 

11:38 a.m.: A Pooles Lane resident reported receiving a scam phone call asking for donations to support the Rockport Fire Department. No personal information was given to the scammer. 

 

