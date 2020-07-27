ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, July 27
1:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, July 26
7:25 p.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was turned into police custody.
6:38 p.m.: A person walked into the police station to report a minor fender-bender that occurred on Seaview Street. Information was exchanged between the reporting party and the person who hit the car.
6:28 p.m.: National Grid and the Fire Department fixed a smoking and sparking telephone pole on the corner of Summer and Prospect streets.
5:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was ticketed.
4:36 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Mt. Pleasant Street.
4:31 p.m.: Officers cited a person who refused to wear a face covering on Dock Square. According to the town's COVID-19 emergency order, face coverings must be worn at all times while walking downtown.
3:04 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Old Harbor.
2:46 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic needle found on South Street.
Carlson's Quarry: Officers dismissed three separate groups from swimming there at 12:40, 1:41 and 2:29 p.m.
10:41 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported the tap water was coming out black. The DPW was notified.
9:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, July 25
9:09 p.m.: A pair of keys found on Back Beach were tuned in to police.
8:57 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway Avenue was tagged.
6:33 and 6:05 p.m.: Two cars, illegally parked on Long Beach and Old Penzance Road, respectively, were tagged.
5:46 p.m.: A person reported a driver side-swiped his car's side mirror on King Street. Information was exchanged between the two parties.
4:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Old Harbor: Officers dismissed two separate groups of people from swimming there at 3:27 and 4:15 p.m.
12:23 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Glenmere Road.
8:57 a.m.: A group of people setting up a small farmers market in a private Main Street parking lot reported an unregistered car was blocking their way. Officers spoke with the car's owner who later moved it.
8:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, July 24
11:36 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding six people staying at Rockport Inn and Suites. Officers at the scene told the group to quiet down.
7:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:14 p.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Smith Street Court.
3:45 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured coyote on Main Street.
1:24 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Bearskin Neck was tagged.
12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.