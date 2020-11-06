ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 5
9 p.m.: Medical emergency on Oakland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:39 p.m.: Report of a license plate stolen off a boat trailer parked at the Transfer Station. The matter is under investigation.
3:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident on Parker Street who reported false unemployment claims were filed in his or her name.
10:22 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on the corner of South Street and Jerden's Lane. Both cars were towed from the scene. Officers filed an accident report as the damage caused is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair. One driver received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle and operating with revoked registration.
7:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.