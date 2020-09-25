ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

 

Thursday, Sept. 24 

9:21 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation. 

8:09 p.m.: Rockport Fire Department extinguished a brush fire in the woods off Highview Road. Gloucester Fire Department also assisted as the fire was near the Rockport/Gloucester line. 

7:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for speeding.  

2:53 p.m.: Lift assist on Squam Hill Court. 

1:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Glenmere Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.  

1:14 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit the Mobil gas station building on Main Street and damaged a nearby vending machine. No injuries were reported and the car had minor damage. Officers filed an accident report regarding the incident.  

