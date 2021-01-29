ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Jan. 28
4:56 p.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Main Street. The driver told officers he was feeling sleepy. Officers followed the driver to make sure he arrived home safely. There were no further issues.
2:14 p.m.: A Public Works crew removed a hanging tree limb from Union Cemetery.
1:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.