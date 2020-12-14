ROCKPORT— In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 13
2:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Medical services were rendered on site.
12:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Dec. 12
3:55 p.m.: Medical emergency at Whistle Stop Mall. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:07 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree branch tangled in electrical wires off Cape Pond.
11:53 a.m.: Report of two people yelling in an apartment at Sandy Bay Terrace. The two people told responding officers they were singing along to music. No further information was taken.
11:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Dec. 11
3:34 p.m.: A Millbrook Park resident reported being a victim of an Amazon scam.
3:19 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in the woods behind a Woodbury Lane home.
1:33 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was tickeyed.
8:02 a.m.: Stephen Morants, 72, of Rockport, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. He was released from the Rockport Police Department sometime after his arrest. As of Monday afternoon, Morants had not been arraigned; officers had yet to drop off records of the arrest to Gloucester District Court.