ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

 

Monday, Nov. 9

5:55 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. 

Sunday, Nov. 8

3:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her home. 

1 and 1:21 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park and Broadway. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

10:55 and 6:56 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Summer Street and Main Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

Saturday, Nov. 7 

5:27 p.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was turned into police custody. 

4:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was towed. 

12:14 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her home. 

5:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Services were rendered on site.  

Friday, Nov. 6

9:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

8:08 p.m.: Richard Fye-Benoit, 34, of Rockland, Maine, was arrested on Main Street on charges of leaving the scene of property damage, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a class A drug, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching registration plates and a marked lanes violation. His arraignment at Gloucester District Court has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13. 

6:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pooles Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

2:49 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Breakwater Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information. 

11:56 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.  

11:49 a.m.: A Millbrook Park resident reported they were a victim of identity theft.

 

