ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 9
5:55 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Sunday, Nov. 8
3:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her home.
1 and 1:21 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park and Broadway. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:55 and 6:56 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Summer Street and Main Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Nov. 7
5:27 p.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was turned into police custody.
4:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was towed.
12:14 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her home.
5:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Services were rendered on site.
Friday, Nov. 6
9:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:08 p.m.: Richard Fye-Benoit, 34, of Rockland, Maine, was arrested on Main Street on charges of leaving the scene of property damage, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a class A drug, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching registration plates and a marked lanes violation. His arraignment at Gloucester District Court has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.
6:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pooles Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:49 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Breakwater Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:56 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
11:49 a.m.: A Millbrook Park resident reported they were a victim of identity theft.