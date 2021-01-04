ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 3
7:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:42 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Saturday, Jan. 2
6:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:09 p.m.: Report of a group of people taking photos of a man in a bathing suit holding a sign on the corner of Main and Parker streets. The man reportedly told officers at the scene he lost a fantasy football bet. He was later dismissed. It is unknown at this time what the man's sign said.
11:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dean Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:31 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a loose tree limb dangling over the roadway on the corner of Main Street and Wildon Heights.
10:26 p.m.: Report of a broken utility line on Granite Street. The break was reportedly on the Gloucester side of the road, and Gloucester Police were already on site.
Friday, Jan. 1
3:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:32 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported receiving a birthday card filled with cash inside, but it wasn't his or her birthday. The card was reportedly dropped at the wrong house and was later delivered to the correct address.
8:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thursday, Dec. 31
5:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ridgewood Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:34 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her apartment.
9:27 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported receiving a package of seeds from China. The person was advised to throw them out and not to plant the seeds. In July, the state Department of Agriculture advised anyone receiving such an unsolicited package of seeds to not plant them as they could be an invasive species and to complete an online form to help provide state plant regulators with information.
7:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.