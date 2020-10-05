ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 4
3:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:08 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported damage to his or her scooter.
1:33 p.m.: A Main Street resident reportedly had lawn sprinklers running during the town-wide water restriction order. The resident told an officer the sprinkler system was new and he or she did not know how to shut it off. A contractor was called to assist the resident.
11:08 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 3
11:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Millbrook Park.
9:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating an uninsured vehicle without a license and with a revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
8:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:18 p.m.: Report of a broken water heater at a Curtis Street residence. The building's maintenance person and a plumber were on site by the time officers arrived.
2:50 p.m.: Officers spoke with three people on Bearskin Neck about the town's face-covering mandate.
12:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a lost tourist on Penzance Road back to his or her AirBnB.
Friday, Oct. 2
11:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
1:54 p.m.: A person reported losing his or her handicapped placard on Old Garden Road.
12:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
