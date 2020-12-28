ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 27
2:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.
Medical emergencies on Broadway Avenue at 12:35 a.m., King Street Court at 7:20 a.m., Granite Street at 12:35 p.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 1:49 p.m. The four patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:58 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Atlantic Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 26
12:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:09 a.m.: The DPW was notified of water leaking out of the pavement on Pigeon Hill Street.
7:31 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a pothole in the Police Department parking lot on Main Street.
Friday, Dec. 25
8:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Broadway resident with physically moving their elderly dog.
7:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
9:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:40 a.m.: National Grid was notified of an electrical outage on Cathedral Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 24
3:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. Services were rendered on site.
12:04 p.m.: Officers assisted a Prospect Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name.