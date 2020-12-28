ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Dec. 27

2:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.

 

Medical emergencies on Broadway Avenue at 12:35 a.m., King Street Court at 7:20 a.m.,  Granite Street at 12:35 p.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 1:49 p.m. The four patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

11:58 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Atlantic Avenue. 

Saturday, Dec. 26

12:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

11:09 a.m.: The DPW was notified of water leaking out of the pavement on Pigeon Hill Street. 

7:31 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a pothole in the Police Department parking lot on Main Street. 

Friday, Dec. 25

8:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Broadway resident with physically moving their elderly dog. 

7:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person refused ambulance services. 

9:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

5:40 a.m.: National Grid was notified of an electrical outage on Cathedral Avenue. 

Thursday, Dec. 24

3:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. Services were rendered on site. 

12:04 p.m.: Officers assisted a Prospect Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name. 

 

 

