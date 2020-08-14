ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

Friday, Aug. 14 

12:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services. 

Building and area checks around town throughout the day.

Thursday, Aug. 13

11:09 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation. 

7:26 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a gas grill fire on Country Club Road.

7:14 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children walking around Steel Derrick Quarry. 

5:01 p.m.: Officers helped retrieve some belongings that a person dropped on the shoreline rocks off Bearskin Neck.  

3:37 p.m.: A cell phone found on South Street was submitted into police custody. 

2:22 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. 

Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.

Tags

Recommended for you