ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 9
10:53 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
10:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. in Gloucester.
10:53 p.m.: A driver on Forrest Street received a civil infraction for operating with expired, non-renewable registeration. The car was towed from the scene.
5:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:03 p.m.: Officers ticketed seven cars parked illegally in a residential area on Penzance Road.
2:20 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Long Beach for driving past the guard shack without stopping.
1:26 p.m.: Officers ticketed three illegally parked cars by Loblolly Cove.
10:02 a.m.: Neighbor dispute on Dock Square. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
7:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Gap Head Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Aug. 7
9:15 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups of people lighting fireworks on Granite Pier and Old Garden Beach, respectively.
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a criminal complaint for operating with an expired license.
4:13 p.m.: Officers told a Story Street resident to stop trying to trim the lawn with a blowtorch.
4 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:09 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at an Atlantic Avenue home. Firefighters on site turned off a propane tank attached to a newly installed appliance. A plumber was later called to look over the appliance.
9:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Aug. 6
9:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:23 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a strong gasoline smell coming from the neighbor's lawn. The neighbor's gas company was notified.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Timer Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:44 a.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported a false unemployment scam was made under his or her name.
6:58 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an unattended cat found in a Thatcher Road backyard.
1:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue.