ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 1
4:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:21 p.m.: Report of a suspicious looking man standing outside Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street. Officers spoke with the man and the man left the area.
10:39 a.m.: Officers assisted a Highview Road resident who reporting giving bank information to a scammer. The resident's bank was also notified of the incident.
6:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.