ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

 

Thursday, Oct. 1

4:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

1:21 p.m.: Report of a suspicious looking man standing outside  Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street. Officers spoke with the man and the man left the area. 

10:39 a.m.: Officers assisted a Highview Road resident who reporting giving bank information to a scammer. The resident's bank was also notified of the incident. 

6:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.

 

