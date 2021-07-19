ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, July 19
1:40 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Sunday, July 18
11:05 p.m.: Report of a cat being attacked by a coyote on King Street. The cat reportedly suffered no injuries.
Medical emergencies on Woodbury Lane at 3:40 p.m. and South Street at 10:44 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Broadway received written warnings for stop sign violations at 6:26 and 6:39 p.m.
5:52 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was tagged.
2:49 p.m.: A person reported losing a pet 5-foot iguana by the town line on Twilight Avenue. The iguana has yet to be found at the time of publication.
2:40 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull with a fishing hook through its mouth on Long Beach.
1:26 p.m.: Officers stopped a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Gloucester, on Thatcher Road. The driver was cited for the crash by Gloucester Police.
11:05 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a flooded public bathroom on Caleb's Lane.
10:37 a.m.: Report of a driver clipping another car's side mirror. Both vehicle owners exchanged information.
6:40 a.m.: Public Works was notified of minor flooding on Main Street.
12:09 a.m.: Report of a woman dancing in the middle of the road on Main Street. The woman denied she was in the middle of the road to officers on the scene. No further action was taken.
Saturday, July 17
Stop sign violations: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street received written warnings during traffic stops at 8:28 and 8:41 p.m.
7:51 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation operating with revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
Lead foots: Four drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding during traffic stops at 4:56, 5:06, 5:16 and 5:45 p.m.
Ticketed: Two illegally parked cars on Hale Street and Granite Street were tagged at 1:47 and 4:51p.m., respectively.
1:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:19 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Bradley Wharf was tagged.
Friday, July 16
6:49 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Phillips Avenue home. Firefighters at the scene detected carbon monoxide and ventilated the home.
6:29 p.m.: Officers assisted a person that was locked out of his or her car on King Street.
7:07 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming off Old Garden Beach. The beach was closed to swimming due to a red tide warning; it has since reopened.
3:31 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.