ROCKPORT— In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Sept. 28
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Citizens assisted on Granite Street at 7:30 a.m., Cleaves Street at 9:14 a.m., Penzance Road at 12:40 p.m., and Broadway at 7:54 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken to the hospital by ambulance from Millbrook Park at 10:40 a.m. and Prospect Street at 7:21 p.m.
Mini beats conducted at 7:15 a.m. with area check on Bearskin Neck and at 6:22 p.m. at Dock Square where an officer spoke to a person.
4:36 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Marmion Way for an alarm sounding. Firefighters found a fault in the system triggered the alarm.
4:13 p.m.: A 911 call from Vale Court in Gloucester was redirected to Gloucester Police.
3:37 p.m.: Motor vehicle disabled on Main Street towed by Tally's.
3:21 p.m.: Service given on Penzance Road concerning a lost item.
3:05 p.m.: E911 hangup call made on Broadway. The caller and problem could not be located.
2:03 p.m.: Calls received about dogs running loose on the beach off Beach Street. The dogs could not be located when police arrived.
11:26 a.m.: Person spoken to on Beach Street.
Wellness checks conducted around town at 8:03 a.m. and on Highview Road at 10:26 a.m.
9:32 a.m.: Driver spoken to about a motor vehicle illegally parked on Penzance Road.
1:07 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop on Main Street at Lattof Lane.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Saturday, Sept. 26
10:43 p.m.: Caller reports righting a town trash barrel tipped over on Broadway and trash on road. A Public Works crew arrived to find the trash had already been picked up.
Reports taken after officers spoke to callers on Railroad Avenue at 4:09 a.m., Oceanview Drive at 1:44 p.m., and Wildon Heights at 5:28 p.m. and Frank Street at 9:16 p.m., where searches of the areas turned up nothing related to the calls.
Found property returned to owners on Broadway at 10:18 a.m. and Bearskin Neck at 6:38 p.m.
4:50 p.m.: E911 hangup from the Thatcher Road. The caller was spoken to and confirmed there was no problem.
3:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. Ambulance transport to a hospital refused.
2:48 p.m.: Motor vehicle illegally parked on Quarry Road ticketed.
2:10 p.m.: Owner spoken to about motor vehicle illegally parked on Gaffield Avenue.
12:42 p.m.: Citizen spoken to about property lost downtown.
10:08 a.m.: Report of an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. No action required.
Wellness checks conducted around town at 10:02 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Friday, Sept 25
Reports taken after officers spoke to callers on Eden Road at 8:54 p.m. and High Street at 11:36 p.m.
6:19 p.m.: Police dispatched to Granite Street for a E911 hangup. Officers found a motorcycle fire that had been extinguished before their arrival. The motorcyclist arranged for a private tow.
Citizens assisted on Thatcher Road at 4:28 p.m. and Jerden's Lane at 6:11 p.m.
5:37 p.m.: Caller reports a Bearskin Neck shop owner was not wearing a mask in the shop. An officer spoke to the owner who put on a mask.
3:32 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm on Main Street. It was set off by a bad battery which was replaced.
1:22 p.m.: Mini beat walk conducted on Jerden's Lane.
Traffic stops made for various violations on Main Street at Blue Gate Lane at 7:07 a.m. and Main Street at 1:09 p.m. The first driver received a written warning, the other a verbal one.
Lost property: Reports taken at 9:22 a.m. on Briarstone Road and at 12:32 p.m. on Main Street.
8:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. Patient transported to by ambulance to hospital.
Wellness checks conducted around town at 8:11 a.m. and on on King Street Court at 10:19 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.