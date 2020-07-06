ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's Police and Fire Departments:
Monday, July 6
12:12 a.m.: The DPW fixed a loose sewer drain on Thatcher Road.
Sunday, July 5
11:23 p.m.: The DPW cleared out clogged catch basins in storm drains across town.
9:41 p.m.: Report of a car accident on South Street. No injuries were reported and citations were issued. One car was severely damaged and was towed from the scene.
6:59 p.m.: Frederick Schrafft, 52, of Rockport, was arrested on Broadway on charges for possession of unlawful fireworks, having an open container of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and a lights violation. He had yet to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
2 p.m.: A silver heart pendant found on Bearskin Neck was submitted into police property.
11:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:49 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group camping out on Steele Derrick.
Saturday, July 4
8:58 p.m.: Noise complaints regarding fireworks all across town. Officers found and destroyed some fireworks throughout the evening.
3:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:20 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
1:03 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who yelled at a protester downtown. Another report of a person yelling at protesters was made at 4:42 p.m., but the search around downtown was inconclusive.
Friday, July 3
3:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. Services were rendered on site.
1:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
11:29 a.m.: Officers assisted a Main Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was wrongly filed under his or her name.
Thursday, July 2
5:06 p.m.: The DPW removed a fallen tree in the middle of the roadway on Straitsmouth Way.
4:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person refused ambulance services.
2:08 and 1:58 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace and Thatcher Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:46 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a syringe found on South Street.
11:09 a.m.: An Eden Road resident reported the residence's mailbox had been vandalized.