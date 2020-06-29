Rockport Police/Fire

ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, June 28
10:01 p.m.: A driver on Main Street and Dodds Lane received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked registration and canceled insurance.
5:42 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Bradley Wharf was ticketed.
1:51 p.m.: A driver on Broadway reported accidentally clipping a rearview mirror on a parked car on Broadway. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
1:18 p.m: A High Street resident reported a person hit his car while it was parked in his driveway. The person told officers he was unaware of who caused the damage. The damage to the car is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair. An accident report was filed.
1:12 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was tagged.
1:11 p.m.: Officers disposed of a syringe found off South Street and disposed of it safely.
10:05 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was tagged.
9:32 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a shed or gazebo on fire on Haven Avenue. No injuries were reported.
9:11 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was tagged.
4:56 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Saturday, June 27
5:55 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
1:21 p.m.: A person at Whistle Stop Mall reported a hit-and-run on his parked car. Officers located the alleged perpetrator who reportedly lives out of town. The police department where the driver lived was notified of the incident.
1:06 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on T Wharf. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:06 a.m.: Medical emergency at Whistle Stop Mall. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:55 a.m.: Report of an elderly resident on Doctor's Run being scammed into purchasing eBay gift cards. Officers were unable to get the person's money back. The department's elder affairs officer was notified of the incident.
9:42 a.m.: Medical emergency at Whistle Stop Mall. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, June 26
9:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:05 p.m.: Lift assist on Millbrook Park.
3:55 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident at Whistle Stop Mall. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both drivers exchanged information.
2:58 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of swimmers off Back Harbor.
11:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.