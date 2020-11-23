ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 22
10:17 a.m.: The DPW was notified to repair a water main break by Long Beach.
9:14 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on School Street.
2:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Nov. 21
4:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
2:12 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident locked out of his or her apartment.
11:57 a.m.: Officers spoke to a Pleasant Street resident who reported someone had dumped leaves on the property.
11:26 and 8:51 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Pleasant Street and Squam Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 20
9:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martha's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:53 p.m.: Report of an alarm sounding at a Phillips Avenue home. The alarm was reportedly an animal deterrent device. Officers spoke with the homeowner and the alarm was shut off.
11:33 a.m.: Firefighters assisted people stuck in an elevator at an apartment building on Curtis Street.
9:50 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk underneath a shed on Jerden's Lane.