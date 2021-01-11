ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 10
4:41 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver whose truck who was stuck in the roadway at the corner of Beach and Granite streets.
4:14 p.m.: Report of a Seaview Farm cow out of its pen on Lane's Farm Way. Officers reached out to the farmhands and the cow was corralled a short time later.
1:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a street sign down on Lozant Place.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Traffic stops: Between 1 and 4 p.m., eight drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.
12:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 8
5:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.