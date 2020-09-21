ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

Monday, Sept. 21

5:46 a.m.: E911 call from Eastern Avenue in Gloucester transferred to Gloucester Police. 

Sunday, Sept. 20

7:36 p.m.: Lost property reported on Old Garden Road. No action required.

5:43 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on South Street. 

5:13 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Heritage Drive.

12:18 p.m.: Johnson Road resident spoken to after E911 hangup.

Illegal parking: Drivers  spoken to about moving vehicles Pier Avenue at 11:51 a.m. and Doyle Cove Road at 12:10 p.m. 

8:20 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.

 

7:09 a.m.: Open door reported on Bearskin Neck. Building checked and secured.

 

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

11:09 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on Curtis Street.

10:54 p.m.: Party spoken to about noise complaint on Andrews Hollow.

6:20 p.m.: Vehicle ticketed on Granite Street. 

5:06 p.m.: Found property returned to owner on Granite Street.

12:56 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Main Street in report of mulch fire. Firefighters extinguished it.

10:23 a.m.: Curtis Street resident spoken to and report taken.

8:12 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.

 

Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported to the hospital patients from Main Street at 12:46 a.m. and Martha's Lane at 1:18 a.m.

Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.

Friday, Sept. 18

11:33 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Railroad Avenue, No action needed.

Citizens assisted on Reilly's Lane at 3:13 p.m. and on Curtis Street at 11:13 p.m.

6:45 p.m.: Woman reported husband went to look for missing glasses at Shaw's in Gloucester and was overdue. The husband was located at the supermarket in the company of his son a short time later.

6:13 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on Railroad Avenue.

Lost or found property reported at Beach Street at 12:51 p.m. and Squam Hill Court at 1:47 p.m.

1:07 p.m.: Pooles Lane resident reported a possibly injured cormorant behind Treehouse Design building. Animal control notified.

12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. Patient transported by ambulance to hospital.

9:01 a.m.:  Mini beat walk conducted on Jerden's Lane.

 

8:05 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.

Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.

