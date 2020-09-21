ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Sept. 21
5:46 a.m.: E911 call from Eastern Avenue in Gloucester transferred to Gloucester Police.
Sunday, Sept. 20
7:36 p.m.: Lost property reported on Old Garden Road. No action required.
5:43 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on South Street.
5:13 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Heritage Drive.
12:18 p.m.: Johnson Road resident spoken to after E911 hangup.
Illegal parking: Drivers spoken to about moving vehicles Pier Avenue at 11:51 a.m. and Doyle Cove Road at 12:10 p.m.
8:20 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.
7:09 a.m.: Open door reported on Bearskin Neck. Building checked and secured.
Saturday, Sept. 19
11:09 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on Curtis Street.
10:54 p.m.: Party spoken to about noise complaint on Andrews Hollow.
6:20 p.m.: Vehicle ticketed on Granite Street.
5:06 p.m.: Found property returned to owner on Granite Street.
12:56 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Main Street in report of mulch fire. Firefighters extinguished it.
10:23 a.m.: Curtis Street resident spoken to and report taken.
8:12 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported to the hospital patients from Main Street at 12:46 a.m. and Martha's Lane at 1:18 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.
Friday, Sept. 18
11:33 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Railroad Avenue, No action needed.
Citizens assisted on Reilly's Lane at 3:13 p.m. and on Curtis Street at 11:13 p.m.
6:45 p.m.: Woman reported husband went to look for missing glasses at Shaw's in Gloucester and was overdue. The husband was located at the supermarket in the company of his son a short time later.
6:13 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning for motor vehicle violation during traffic stop on Railroad Avenue.
Lost or found property reported at Beach Street at 12:51 p.m. and Squam Hill Court at 1:47 p.m.
1:07 p.m.: Pooles Lane resident reported a possibly injured cormorant behind Treehouse Design building. Animal control notified.
12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. Patient transported by ambulance to hospital.
9:01 a.m.: Mini beat walk conducted on Jerden's Lane.
8:05 a.m.: Officers spoke to residents all over town for wellness checks.
Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.
