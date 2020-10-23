ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments
Thursday, Oct. 22
5:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:22 p.m.: Report of a moped left in the Emerson Inn hotel parking lot on Cathedral Avenue. Officers were unable to locate its owner.
1:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a Marmion Way resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or name.
7:42 a.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of a rug in the passing lane on Route 128 southbound.
7:06 a.m.: The DPW removed tree debris from the roadway at Piggery Crossing.