ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments

Thursday, Oct. 22

5:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.  

4:22 p.m.: Report of a moped left in the Emerson Inn hotel parking lot on Cathedral Avenue. Officers were unable to locate its owner. 

1:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a Marmion Way resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or name.

7:42 a.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of a rug in the passing lane on Route 128 southbound. 

7:06 a.m.: The DPW removed tree debris from the roadway at Piggery Crossing. 

 

