ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

Thursday, Jan. 7

11:54 a.m.: Report of two aggressive dogs running around Pigeon Hill Street. The dogs were reportedly picked up before officers arrived on scene. 

11:19 a.m.: Officers assisted a Railroad Avenue resident who reported falling victim to a scam. Personal information was reportedly given to the scammer. 

10:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8:09 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a political banner was stolen from the side of the house. The matter is under investigation. 

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

 

