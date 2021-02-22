ROCKPORT— In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Feb. 22
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Feb. 21
9:40 p.m.: Report of an abandoned car on Richard's Avenue. The matter is under investigation and no further details are publicly available at this time.
10:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 20
3:23 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for a one-way street violation.
2:13 p.m.: Report of poor sidewalk conditions on Main Street. Officers contacted the property owner.
10:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:56 a.m.: A landscape company working on Breakwater Avenue reportedly tore up a resident's lawn while trying to snow plow the area. Officers spoke with the landscaping company about the matter.
12:44 a.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified that a Landmark Lane resident shoveled snow out onto the roadway. A town by-law prohibits any person from depositing snow or ice on a street, sidewalk or gutter after the town has plowed. The by-law also says property owners shall remove snow and ice from sidewalks on and in front of their properties.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, Feb. 19
5:46 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for an infraction during a traffic stop on Dock Square.
11:57 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Highland Street.
9:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.