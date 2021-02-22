Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.