ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Feb. 8
12:58 a.m.: A car parked illegally on Broadway during the winter parking ban was ticketed.
Sunday, Feb. 7
8:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:59 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Squam Road.
8:32 p.m.: Report of a car hitting and damaging a street sign on Broadway. No injuries were reported and the car was driven away on its own power. Public Works was notified to fix the sign.
2:15 p.m.: Report of identity theft on Millbrook Park.
10:33 a.m.: Report of a car parked in front of a Squam Hill Road driveway. The car was later towed.
7:39 a.m.: The building inspector was notified of roof damage at The Blacksmith Shop Restaurant on Mount Pleasant Street.
Saturday, Feb. 6
9:43 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured goose on Penzance Road.
Friday, Feb. 5
1:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:04 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street who was locked out of his or her car.