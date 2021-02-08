 

ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

Monday, Feb. 8

12:58 a.m.: A car parked illegally on Broadway during the winter parking ban was ticketed.

Sunday, Feb. 7

8:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

5:59 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Squam Road. 

8:32 p.m.: Report of a car hitting and damaging a street sign on Broadway. No injuries were reported and the car was driven away on its own power. Public Works was notified to fix the sign. 

2:15 p.m.: Report of identity theft on Millbrook Park. 

10:33 a.m.: Report of a car parked in front of a Squam Hill Road driveway. The car was later towed. 

7:39 a.m.: The building inspector was notified of roof damage at The Blacksmith Shop Restaurant on Mount Pleasant Street.

Saturday, Feb. 6 

9:43 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured goose on Penzance Road. 

Friday, Feb. 5

1:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

9:04 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street who was locked out of his or her car.

 

 

