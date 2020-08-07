ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 6
11 p.m.: Officers asked a group of people on Pleasant Street to quiet down after a noise complaint was made.
7:09 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run crash on a parked car on Sandy Bay Terrace.
3:09 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mount Pleasant Street was towed.
2:34 p.m.: Report of a disturbance on the Gloucester side of Long Beach. Gloucester Police was notified.
1:43 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Pebble Beach.
12:55 p.m.: Gloucester Police notified Rockport Police of a lost item found in the city.
12:01 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
11:53 and 10:21 a.m.: Officers dismissed groups swimming in Old Harbor and Carlson's Quarry.
9:22, 9:50 and 10:08 a.m.: Three drivers on South Street, Dock Square and Norwood Avenue received verbal warnings for stop sign violations.
