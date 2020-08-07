ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

Thursday, Aug. 6

 

11 p.m.: Officers asked a group of people on Pleasant Street to quiet down after a noise complaint was made. 

7:09 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run crash on a parked car on Sandy Bay Terrace. 

3:09 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mount Pleasant Street was towed.  

2:34 p.m.: Report of a disturbance on the Gloucester side of Long Beach. Gloucester Police was notified. 

1:43 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Pebble Beach. 

12:55 p.m.: Gloucester Police notified Rockport Police of a lost item found in the city.

 

12:01 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation. 

11:53 and 10:21 a.m.: Officers dismissed groups swimming in Old Harbor and Carlson's Quarry.  

9:22, 9:50 and 10:08 a.m.: Three drivers on South Street, Dock Square and Norwood Avenue received verbal warnings for stop sign violations. 

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

 

 

