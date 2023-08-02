ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1:04 a.m.: A report was made about assistance given to someone at the intersection of Main Street and School Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9:32 p.m.: A motor vehicle lockout was reported at the Whistle Stop Mall.

5:06 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Marmion Way address.

Lost and found property was reported on Norwood Avenue at 11:40 a.m., at a Mt. Pleasant Street address at 3:05 p.m., and at a Blue Gate Lane address at 3:11 p.m.

2:49 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Long Beach.

10:40 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.

