A Rockport police officer was injured Sunday night in a crash between his police cruiser and a passing MBTA commuter rail train.
According to Rockport Police Chief John Horvath, the accident took place at approximately 8 p.m. when the cruiser and train crashed at the Poole’s Lane crossing in Rockport.
Police report the train and the cruiser were both determined to be traveling at a low rate of speed at the time of the crash.
The Rockport officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the accident. The nature of his injuries has not been released.
According to Horvath, there were 10 passengers on the train and no passengers were reported to be injured in the incident. Rockport police report the incident is being investigated by MBTA Transit Police.
“This incident is under investigation,” said Superintendent Richard Sullivan of the MBTA Transit Police Department.
Reached by telephone Monday afternoon, a Rockport police dispatcher said Horvath would be unavailable for comment.
