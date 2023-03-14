ROCKPORT — Police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
Marley Castillo, 15, was last seen leaving her home on Doctor’s Run at 10:10 p.m. on Monday, according to police. They report the girl’s hair has been styled straight in the past but that it is now curly.
Castillo is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with reddish/brown hair. She reportedly has a small scar on her forehead above the bridge of her nose.
According to police, she was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, slipper-style footwear and pajama-style pants. She was also seen carrying red Nike sneakers.
Authorities say Castillo was known to frequent Gloucester, Hamilton, Salem and Lynn.
Police are asking residents who live in the Doctor’s Run area, as well as the surrounding areas to review any home security camera footage they might have.
In addition, police are asking anyone who believes they have footage or images of Castillo or have any other information about her whereabouts to call the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-1212.
