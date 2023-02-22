In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Wednesday, Feb. 22
12:36 a.m.: A noise complaint was taken at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
5:50 p.m.: An animal complaint was taken from an address on Beach Street. A search of the area did not locate the animal.
3:22 p.m.: A lost and found property report was taken at an address on Story Street.
10 a.m.: A report was taken about a motor vehicle accident at a King Street address.
7:20 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Oceanview Drive address.