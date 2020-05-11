ROCKPORT — As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, selectmen have decided to delay the town election indefinitely.
The local election was scheduled originally for Tuesday, May 12. According to Selectmen Chairman Sara Wilkinson, there is no rescheduled date as of yet, and it will be held "whenever it is safe to do so."
Previously, selectmen voted to delay Town Meeting. Like the election, its new date is still up in the air.
Early ballot and absentee ballot applications are still available to download at www.rockportma.gov. Those who wish to have their ballots mailed are asked to contact Town Hall at 978-546-5000.
A possible new date for the election is on the agenda for the selectmen's meeting Tuesday online via Zoom at 4 p.m. Also on the agenda are consideration of current or additional restrictions related to the pandemic.
Residents can join the selectmen's meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81288697103, meeting ID 812 8869 7103
To connect via phone, dial 1 929-205-6099 then enter the above meeting ID
