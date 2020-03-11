ROCKPORT — Concerns about coronavirus have prompted selectmen to postpone Town Meeting.
Selectmen decided to move Town Meeting from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May.
"This date adjustment decision was made after careful consideration of the current facts and increases in statewide COVID-19 cases," reads a post on the Rockport, MA Town Administrator Facebook page. "The safety of residents will always be the first priority as we all continue to address the effects of COVID-19."
Selectmen came to this decision at their meeting Tuesday after a discussion with members of the Board of Health. According to Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy, "everyone was in agreement."
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts in response to the virus, which is known to quickly spread from person to person. During his address, he advised people of the Commonwealth to stay clear of large crowds. On Wednesday evening, state health officials said 95 people in the state have contracted the virus and 445 are currently quarantined.
"There's going to be other cancellations for sure if this keeps up," Murphy said. "We may have to look at other things, too — large meetings with groups of people over 50. We're going to take it one step at a time."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
According to the town bylaws, the Town Meeting warrant "shall state the time and place at which the meeting is to convene and the subjects which are to be acted upon." As the meeting has been rescheduled, so has the confirmation vote for the final warrant. Selectmen were originally scheduled to finalize the warrant at Tuesday's meeting.
"We're going to do it as soon as we can," said Murphy.
In other news related to precautionary cancellations, the Rockport Art Association and Museum announced Tuesday it will close for the next two weeks "in lieu of the ongoing public health crisis centered on the coronavirus."
The closure suspends all indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, exhibition openings, and museum viewing. All outdoor classes may continue as planned, depending upon the decision of the instructor giving the class, the art association said.
The art association said it will revisit the closure prior to March 24.
The notice sent out to recipients of its email newsletter also clarifies "to date no sickness has been traced to the RAA&M."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report by staff writer Michael Cronin. He may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.