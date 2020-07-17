 Rockport prepares for big beach weekend after Gloucester clamps down on parking

ROCKPORT — In response to Gloucester limiting its beach parking lots to residents only this weekend, Rockport will up its security details around its own shorelines.
On Saturday and Sunday, Rockport police officers will be stationed in the resident parking lot of Seaview Street near Cape Hedge Beach to verify valid resident stickers. Non-residents who park in the lot are subject to a $50 fine and may have their car towed.
During periods where the lot is at full capacity, police will put up signs and close off the entrance.
In addition, officers will patrol the town's beaches and enforce social distancing and face covering requirements.
"Anticipating an extremely busy weekend in Rockport ..." wrote Selectwoman Sara Wilkinson on the Rockport Stuff Facebook group. "... The (Board of Selectmen) office is working closely with the Police Dept. on this situation ... This is a huge team effort."
Gloucester's effort to limit parking at its beaches comes one week after a record number of parking tickets were issued — 478 tickets were given out last Saturday and Sunday totaling around $31,000 in fines.
Non-residents will be barred from visiting Wingaersheek, Good Harbor or Stage Fort Park this weekend for the time being, but may visit the city's beaches weekdays until 5 p.m. Gloucester officials will make an announcement next week whether the beach parking lots will be re-opened to non-residents for the weekend of July 25-26.
