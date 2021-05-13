ROCKPORT— The principal of Rockport Middle School is one of three finalists in line for the principal's job at Amesbury Elementary School.
Amesbury Elementary School Principal Shannon Nolan recently announced that she plans to resign at the end of this school year and will be moving on to become the administrator of special education in the Triton Regional School District.
Rockport Middle School Principal Heather Castonguay was recently named one of three finalists to succeed Nolan by the Amesbury Elementary School Principal Selection Committee.
According to Amesbury Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, the other two finalists are Salisbury Elementary Principal James Montanari and Kate Bissell, building coordinator at Cashman Elementary School in Amesbury.
Castonguay and Bissell were interviewed by the selection committee Tuesday while Montanari was interviewed Wednesday.
The finalists were being discussed by the search committee which was expected to send its recommendation to McAndrews late Thursday afternoon.
"I have the final decision," McAndrews said. "I will do my due diligence and I have also read all of the feedback submitted by people in the district. Ultimately I will make my final decision and will do all of my background checks before speaking to the candidate and making them an offer."
McAndrews said she hopes to make her decision known by early next week.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan may be contacted at 978-961-3145 or jsullivan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.