Rockport promotes Wonson to fire chief

ROCKPORT — Fire Chief Mark Wonson.
It has a nice ring to it.
Wonson, a member of the call Rockport Fire Department since the early 1990s, has served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, prior to his election to the fire chief position by the Board of Fire Engineers on Feb. 1.
The vote came after the formal retirement of Chief Kirk Keating on Jan. 31, and during a posted meeting at Fire Headquarters, said Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira on Tuesday.
In his combined roles as fire chief and fire inspector, Wonson will be paid $35,811 annually, Vieira said.
Efforts to reach Wonson on Tuesday before the Times’ print deadline were unsuccessful.
Rockport’s fire chief must be a member of the town’s Board of Fire Engineers.
“The Board of Fire Engineers is a three-member board,” said Vieira. “They are appointed by the selectmen but elect the chief amongst themselves in a posted meeting.”
When Keating retired, selectmen appointed Nathan Ives to the Board of Fire Engineers, effectively promoting him from captain to one of the department’s two assistant chiefs. The other assistant chief, Douglas Anderson, was named to the board in September 2021, joining Wonson who was named to it in March 2021.
The Feb. 1 naming of Wonson as chief could not have come at a more precise time, with Keating’s departure.
“On Jan. 31, Chief Keating retired when he reached the state mandatory retirement age (65) for firefighters and police officers after over 40 years of dedicated service,” said Vieira. “The town is deeply grateful to Chief Keating for his service and dedication to the town of Rockport throughout his tenure with the Fire Department.”
“The town will be recognizing Chief Keating for his service during an upcoming selectmen’s meeting,” Vieira said.
On Jan. 24, selectmen publicly interviewed candidates to fill the vacancy on the Board of Fire Engineers, and selected Ives, a captain, as the fire board’s third member, effectively promoting him to assistant chief.
“The town wishes Chief Wonson well as he steps into this new role and he works closely with Assistant Chief Doug Anderson and Assistant Chief Nathan Ives to run the department,” said Vieira.
One last ride
Keating stepped down as chief Jan. 31, the formal end of his contract, after he took a customary parade lap around town in a fire engine he used to pilot when he was a rank-and-file firefighter.
The planned ride to honor Keating got off to a rough start when family and friends gathered at the Fire Station across the street from Town Hall but Vieira said the ride would instead be held after Jan. 31.
But with a crowd of about 50 people gathered at fire headquarters, Vieira eventually agreed the fire truck tour could occur.
“I’m glad we got it sorted out,” Vieira said at the time.
During his tenure, Keating’s wife, Cheryl Keating, said her husband had served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician, as well as chief.
