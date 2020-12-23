ROCKPORT — The Fiscal Year 2021 property tax rate will be $0.36 less than last year's.
Taxpayers will be expected to pay $9.74 per $1,000 of assessed value. The median single-family home value in Rockport for FY20 was estimated at $513,350. Based on this figure, the median bill will be around $5,000 this year.
At their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, selectmen unanimously voted to keep residential and business tax rates the same instead of separate rates.
This marks the lowest tax rate in town in the past four years. From FY18 to FY19, the rate dipped from $10.11 to $9.86. It rose again in FY20 to $10.10.
The Treasurer/Collector's office is currently working to prepare and mail out real estate tax bills for the first half of FY21, which covers July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. They are expected to be sent out by early January. Once issued, they will be due in the following 30 days. Anticipated payments made prior to Dec. 31, 2020, will be accepted. Mail checks to the Rockport Treasurer/Collector’s Office at P.O. Box 150, Rockport, MA — be sure to include the address or parcel I.D. number of the property.
For more information, call the Board of Assessors at 978-546-2011.
