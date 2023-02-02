ROCKPORT — After more than 700,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into Rockport Harbor Thursday and Friday, town officials are estimating the cost of repairs to the town’s pump station in Dock Square will run about $200,000.
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said since the incident, the town has been in constant contact with officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
On Wednesday, Vieira said DEP officials have been onsite several times, monitoring the town’s progress in the aftermath of the overflow.
“The repairs continue to move forward at the pump station,” said Vieira. “We’ve been fortunate to get the needed parts and materials without delay.”
Vieira said town employees continue to be on target with the majority of repairs and expect they will be done by the weekend.
“We will have a better idea on costs once the repairs are completed but we expect it will be at least $200,000 between the repairs and emergency costs associated with the response, including the use of pump trucks,” Vieira said.
Vieira said Public Works officials and a number of engineering consultants are drafting plans for a full-scale modernization and overhaul of the pump station. James Gardner, chair of the DPW Commissioners, said parts of the pump station date from the 1970s.
“Once we have that information, we will review and incorporate it into our budget process since it is a high priority,” said Vieira.
The pump station failure and resulting overflow brought traffic to a standstill in the area around Dock Square and Bearskin Neck on Friday as police, Public Works employees and contractors responded to the problem.
Police directed motor vehicles away from Dock Square on Friday and workers were out 24/7 throughout the weekend working to make repairs to the pump station.
Sewage trucks, loaded with sewage from the backup, moved into and out of the area.
Public Works director Gary LeBlanc said several businesses in the area and the Baptist Church experienced flooding in their basements on Thursday evening as a result of the station’s.
