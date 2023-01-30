ROCKPORT — Things are slowly getting back to normal in Rockport’s Dock Square after more than 700,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into Rockport Harbor on Thursday and Friday.
The town’s Dock Square Pump Station was back online Saturday morning after overflow problems Thursday and Friday, and station repairs were hampered Friday by a fire.
Rockport Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said Monday that the situation was being resolved.
“Things are going OK,” LeBlanc said.
According to the "Rockport MA DPW" Facebook page, the Dock Square Pump Station is operating at least three pumps from a portable generator and is being staffed 24 hours a day until the electrical system and automated control mechanisms are replaced.
James Gardner, chair of the DPW Commissioners, said crews are working to replace the station's master control panel. Both he and LeBlanc said repairs should be complete by week's end, perhaps by Thursday.
“But it’s not 100 percent certain,” Gardner said. “It depends on the availability of parts.”
As long as there are “no supply chain issues,” added LeBLanc.
Gardner said his understanding was that a sump pump at the Pump Station failed and the rain and snow fall combined to the cause the sewage overflow.
“We had a problem with our sewer system,” he said. “It’s an old system. But I think the guys did a great job responding to the problem. It was sort of a full-court press. A lot of people were involved.”
He said parts of the Pump Station date from the 1970s. The facility is below ground and requires access by climbing down two flights of steps.
“It’s bigger and deeper than you might think it is,” said Gardner.
Cause and cost
LeBlanc said the overflow took place Thursday in part after nearly 2 inches of rain and melting snow “caused a significant amount of water to enter the ground and the sewer system known as I&I (inflow and infiltration).” This “caused a large surge in the amount of water entering the pump stations,” he said.
Several businesses in the area and the Baptist Church experienced flooding in their basements Thursday evening as a result of the overflow, he said.
Then late Friday morning, a small fire broke out in the Pump Station as crews were working to reenergize the electrical panel, which took the station offline.
Work to stem the sewage overflow and extinguish the fire brought traffic to a standstill around Dock Square and Bearskin Neck on Friday while police, Public Works employees and contractors responded. Police directed motor vehicles away from Dock Square while sewage trucks, loaded with sewage from the backup, moved into and out of the area.
“We are continuing to review the matter as we work to determine the final root cause,” LeBlanc said Monday. “Likewise, the overall cost is still being determined as we work through the restoration process.”
Public Works reported Thursday's sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) resulted in approximately 500,000 gallons of sewage entering into Rockport Harbor. The sewage overflow consisted, or likely consisted of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, according to town officials.
On Friday, Public Works estimated an additional 258,000 gallons of discharge or overflow poured into the harbor's South Basin, bringing the volume of discharge into the harbor to 758,000 gallons.
At no time was the town’s drinking water impacted, town leaders said, adding the town water was safe to consume.
Because of the sewage overflow problem, the state Division of Marine Fisheries announced shellfish beds in the area would be closed until Feb. 17.
As for his department’s work, LeBlanc wants to thank everyone for their patience.
“Thanks to my crew in the DPW for their hard work,” said LeBlanc. “They went above and beyond to address the issue.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.