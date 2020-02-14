Paula Estey will present "The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020” on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rockport Art Association & Museum's Hibbard Gallery, 12 Main St.
Estey is a poet, painter, performance artist and, for the past six years, owner of her own gallery in Newburyport. Her presentation outlines her professional work, creative process, and activism. In addition, Estey will offer advise on how to avoid artistic burnout and maintain an ethic of beauty in the face of challenges.
The presentation is sponsored by RAAM's Experimental Group. Admission is free. For more information, call 978-546-6604 or visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Preschool enrollment
Rockport Integrated Preschool is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year.
The program offers a learning environment that supports growth for both students with disabilities and non-disabled peers at their own pace. The program is based in sound educational practices which foster and enhance the social, emotional, academic, and physical skills of Rockport's youngest students.
Screenings for prospective students will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All children must be residents of Rockport, age 3 by Sept. 1, 2020, and toilet trained. Enrollment will be chosen through a lottery.
Three program options are available: five-day (Monday through Friday) at $495 per month; three-day (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) at $297 per month; and two-day (Tuesday and Thursday) at $198 per month.
The preschool is located in Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden's Lane, and follows the Rockport Public School calendar.
Private tours are also available. To register, call 978-546-1220.
Irish folk with a twist
RUNA, a Celtic-American roots music “super group,” will celebrate its 10th anniversary as a band at Old Sloop Coffeehouse on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
The band consists of vocalist and step-dancer Shannon Lambert-Ryan of Philadelphia, guitarist Fionán de Barra of Dublin; percussionist Cheryl Prashker of Canada, fiddler Jake James of New York and vocalist and mandolin expert Caleb Edwards of Nashville. Their sound interweaves haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues.
Advance tickets are $20 at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $50 for families.
The coffee house is located at First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, and is handicap-accessible.
Short take
* The Film Detective, a Rockport-based classic media streaming network and film archive, will celebrate the life of Kirk Douglas with a movie streaming marathon on Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 7 p.m. The marathon will include a short documentary on Douglas' life narrated by Dana Hersey, formerly of The Film Loft. Tune in through the Film Detective app on your Sling, STIRR, or DistroTV devices. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
