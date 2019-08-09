This weekend will be among the more festive ones this summer with the fireworks Saturday night, and a new en plein air painting competition with a night paint too in addition to a day paint.
The Rockport Art Association & Museum will hold the first show of this event, the Illuminations Art Show, on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. when the works also will be for sale.
In terms of music, there will be live music in Dock Square on Saturday featuring many local favorites, such as Headlands, who play from 2 to 4 p.m.; Kiva Trumbour, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and 4x4 Jazz Quartet from 7 to 9 p.m.
The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. on Granite Pier.
The Rockport Jazz Festival continues through the weekend with the Hot Sardines on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. and the two-time Grammy Award-winning Ulysses Owens Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. The final performance in the festival is the Jack DeJohnette-Coltrane-Garrison Trio at 8 p.m. For the two Sunday shows, there will be a JazzChat hosted by Rich Tennant an hour before each performance.
Also on Sunday evening is the Rockport Legion Band Concert at 7 p.m. at Back Beach Bandstand.
Looking for something maybe a bit quieter to do this weekend? The Sandy Bay Historic Society invites the public to visits its unique museums. Visit the Sewall-Scripture House, built 1832, at 40 King St. and the Old Castle, built 1711, on Castle Lane in Pigeon Cove. Both museums are open Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. during the summer and would be a fun and educational trip for residents and visitors. The Sewall-Scripture House is open on Tuesdays and Fridays thru mid September and its research library is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays year-round.
"Voices of Dogtown"
"Voices of Dogtown: Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape," by James R. Scrimgeour, has been recently published by Loom Press. This book is described as a collage of historical research and original poetry. Scrimgeour conducts poetry programs in libraries, both in New Milford, Connecticut, where he is poet laureate, and Rockport, where he and his wife spend much of their time.
Scrimgeour, professor emeritus at Western Connecticut State University, has served as editor of the Connecticut Review and has published ten books of poetry. He will give a reading and presentation at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
His latest book focuses on the voices of three colonial inhabitants of Dogtown: Tammy Younger, Abram Wharf, and Capt. Jack Stanwood. For more than 13 years, Scrimgeour has trekked the Dogtown landscape, inspired by the voices of the settlers from centuries ago as well as the voices of the countless others — historians, novelists, poets, and artists — who have also been inspired by Dogtown.
Elyssa East, author of "Dogtown: Death and Enchantment in a New England Ghost Town" noted that the book "is a deeply researched and thoroughly imagined collection celebrating Dogtown’s unique character and its unshakeable effect upon those who venture to know this mysterious place.”
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.