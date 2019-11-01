Rockport Ramblings: Art by Rockport sculptor featured at Boston gallery

Rockport artist Pam Pindell will open her latest exhibit, “Sleight of Hand,” at the Guild of Boston Artists' Newbury Street gallery on Saturday, Nov. 2.
This solo exhibition, on view through Saturday, Dec. 7, features landscape and still life paintings; portraits and painted nudes; charcoal drawings; as well as a more recent series of powerfully imagined bronze sculptures.
Pindell’s work shows a deep understanding of anatomy, and emotional ties to her subjects. She said her desire to communicate and to express emotion is matched only by her technical mastery of her craft and ceaseless energy to create.
“My hope is that my work translates the beauty I see, is perhaps universal, and that I get to tell my story while my viewers tell their own," said the artist.
This exhibition is a culmination of the last 20 years of Pindell’s career and provides a portrait of the Guild artist in the mold of the organization’s most intrepid female members.
In conjunction with the show, Pindell will host a demonstration on three-dimensional art on Saturday Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Two Unitarian Universalist events
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport has announced two free community events planned for November.
First up, Laura Harrington, playwright of the musical “Perfect 36," will speak at the next Daring Democracy event on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“Perfect 36," is based on the events surrounding the 20th century women's suffrage movement. Harrington will discuss the passage of the 19th Amendment, which allowed American women the right to vote, and the unfinished struggle for voting rights in the United States.
On the following Saturday, Nov. 16, the UUSR will host Rockport Rocks, a concert event featuring performances by Cape Ann musicians.
Americana band Headlands, jazz vocalist Rhiannon Hurst and soul singer Mari Martin are scheduled to perform between 7 and 9 p.m. Proceeds support the society’s community work including food security, youth summer programs, adult education, social justice programs, and free music and art programs.
Both events will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport church at 4 Cleaves St.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
