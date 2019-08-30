This October, John Terelak is marking his 55-year career as an artist with a one-man show at The Guild of Boston Artists.
Terelak’s paintings will be on display from Oct. 5 through 29 at 162 Newbury Street in Boston. An opening reception is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the gallery.
“At 77, I’m painting better than ever," said the Rockport-based artist in a prepared statement. "For 55 years the muse has held me closely. For that I can only thank the art gods that work in mysterious ways every day.”
Born in Boston in 1942, Terelak studied art at Vesper George School of Fine Art before moving to Rockport where he founded the Gloucester Academy of Fine Art. As an impressionist, “what I'm really doing is playing off one color against another, creating color harmonies that evoke different moods and feelings.”
His expansive body of work is in private and corporate collections across the country. His paintings are displayed in Cavalier Galleries in New York City, Greenwich, Nantucket, and Palm Beach as well as the Hearle Gallery in Chatham. His subjects range from Gloucester Harbor to spring mornings in Vermont, from the hustle and bustle of Times Square to the serenity of the French countryside.
The show is free to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Gala for a cause
Ken Knowles, a Rockport artist, is once again hosting a summer art and music gala at his studio at 102 Main St. This year's event is Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 9:30 p.m..
Knowles said he was moved to start the event, now held every two years, as a give-back to the community he loves and he strives to make it a celebratory night.
There will be live music featuring the Thomas Palance Jazz Quintet, and a guest appearance by Cousins R&B. The food is provided by Vinwood Caterers and there'll be an open bar. Visitors can enjoy the music, socialize and also view works of art. There will be a silent auction featuring five small works, all original oil paintings.
There’s a $25 suggested donation at the door, and 10 percent of all proceeds go to Care Dimensions. Parking and a shuttle bus will be available at the nearby Rockport Inn and Suites at 183 Main St.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
