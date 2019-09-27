Blue Note Records artists Kandace Springs, James Francies, and the James Carter Organ Trio will perform live in Rockport to celebrate the record label's 80th anniversary.
The concert will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St.
Each artist will perform a set of their own music followed by a finale with all the musicians coming together to perform a classic Blue Note tune.
Kandace Springs is a soul singer and pianist based in Nashville. She will release her third album, "The Women Who Raised Me," in early 2020.
James Francies is a jazz pianist and composer from New York City. He released his acclaimed debut album, "Flight," in 2018.
James Carter is a Detroit saxophonist whose debut live album, "James Carter Organ Trio: Live From Newport Jazz," was released on Aug. 30.
Ticket prices range from $45 to $59 and are available at www.rockportmusic.org.
Business meet-up
The Rockport division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will host networking event with town officials, local businesses and communities groups on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., at Rockport Inn & Suites, 183 Main St.
Topics to be discussed will include the recently approved by-law banning single use plastic food ware in Rockport, and the proposed new Department of Public Works facility. A special election on the question of a debt exclusion for bonds issued to design, construct, and equip this facility will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
All are welcome to attend this free event. RSVP to the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce by calling 978-283-1601 or emailing Peter Webber at peter@capeannchamber.com.
Car wash fundraiser
* A car wash fundraiser to support Rockport High School's DECA students will this Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the DPW facility behind the Police Station on Upper Main Street.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
