Rockport Ramblings: Bobbi Gibb's historic Marathon run chronicled in children's book

Bobbi Gibb, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, will host a public reading of her children's book, "The Girl Who Ran," on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St.
"The Girl Who Ran" is an illustrated look at Gibb's historic 1966 run that changed how the greater public sees women in athletic competition. It was honored with the American Library Association's Amelia Bloomer Award as one the best feminist books for young readers.
After she was barred, as a woman, from participating in the Boston Marathon, Gibb snuck into the race disguised in her brother's running clothes. She ended up finishing ahead of two-thirds of the male runners.
Gibb will be available to sign copies of the book after the reading. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 978-546-3553.
Scary stories
Four of New England's spookiest storytellers will visit Rockport Public Library for a panel discussion on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Storytellers Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin will read from their work and discuss their writing process. In addition, Peter Berkrot, award-winning audiobook narrator and actor, will perform dramatic readings from each of the authors’ most memorable works.
Books will be available to purchase and the authors will be signing copies. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.rockportlibrary.org.
Talking homelessness
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport's Daring Democracy speaker series will present a discussion on homelessness in Boston.
The talk will be led by Dr. Jim O’Connell on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St.
O’Connell is the president and founding physician at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. His book, "Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor," collects of some of his experiences caring for individuals and families struggling with homelessness in Boston for nearly 35 years.
A Q&A session with O'Connell will follow the discussion, along with refreshments and a book signing. Proceeds from all books sold at the event will benefit the BHCHP. Admission to the talk is free. For more information, email socialjustice@rockportuu.org.
Quick Hits
*St. Mary’s Blessing of the Animals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at Millbrook Meadow. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and those in photos. Bring pets on a leash, lead, cage or carrier. The event will be held rain or shine.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
