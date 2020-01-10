Rockport Ramblings: Boy Scout Troop 20 wants your Christmas trees

PATTI TUCKER/Courtesy photo/Boy Scout Troop 20 will be collecting discarded Christmas trees over the next three Saturdays for $5 a pop. All money raised in this project goes directly to funding camping events such as the Winter Klondike, a three-day winter camping event in January. Pictured are, from left, Scouts Colin Kelley, Matthew Tucker, Simon Dixon and Zack Champagne at the Rockport Transfer Station on Saturday, Jan. 6.