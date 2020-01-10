Rockport Ramblings: Boy Scout Troop 20 wants your Christmas trees

Sick of carrying out your old Christmas tree? Why not have the members of Boy Scout Troop 20 take it off your hands?
Scouts will be out collecting trees over the next three Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The cost is a $5 donation to Troop 20. To schedule a pick-up, call 978-309-9501 or email troop20treepickup@gmail.com with your name, address, telephone number and which day is best to pick up your tree. All trees must be put out beforehand without ornaments, lights, or tree stands.
For the past two Saturdays, the Scouts have been going door-to-door gathering out-of-season trees around Cape Ann and dropping them off at the Rockport Transfer Station for composting. Over 200 trees have been collected so far, raising just shy of $2,000 in the process.
"Last year we raised $3,500," said Troop 20 Scout Master Patti Tucker, "and we want to exceed that goal."
Money raised from the annual collection benefits Troop 20 operations, such as the Winter Klondike three-day camping trip later this month.
"On the last weekend in January, we go up to Topsfield Fairgrounds to camp out," said Tucker. "We'll be pitching tents and the boys will be doing all the cooking. There will be other troops within our district attending. Around 120 boys will be at the fairground. It's great opportunity for them to socialize with those in other groups."
Apply for CPC grant
Applications for Rockport Community Preservation Committee 2020 grants are now available online at https://www.rockportma.gov/community-preservation-act-committee.
The CPC will receive applications on Monday Feb. 3, at 4 p.m., in the Town Clerk’s office. Applications will be accepted for funding projects in the areas of historical preservation, open space acquisition, recreation, and affordable housing. Rockport committees, departments, and not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply.
More information is available by contacting CPC Chairman Phil Crotty at philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
Quick hit
* The Millbrook Meadow Committee is selling 2020 calendars for $20 at John Tarr Store, 49 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Millbrook Meadow Restoration Project.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.