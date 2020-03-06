The Rockport Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will host its first Division Meeting of 2020 on Monday, March 9, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., at Rockport Inn & Suites, 183 Main St. The meeting will bring together town officials, chamber staff and board members, local businesses, and community groups to give updates, exchange information and share ideas and concerns.
There is no cost to attend and all Rockport businesses and residents are invited and welcome. RSVPs are requested by calling the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601 or emailing Peter Webber at peter@capeannchamber.com.
In other town news ...
* The Department of Public Works will begin spring cleanup in cemeteries starting April 1, according to cemetery foreman Chuck Osmond. He and his crews ask that all winter baskets, decorations, wreaths and artificial flowers be removed by that time.
* "Unchain Our Democracy," the next installment in the Daring Democracy Series, sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, will take place March 24 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the church, 4 Cleaves St. Frank Kashner’s talk will explore the resurgence of 19th century ideas about government and how we can focus and act upon our shared values to retake our democracy. All are welcome to the free event.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
