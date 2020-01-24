The Rockport Conservation Commission will re-screen the first "Climate Change. A Course for Everyone" video conference sometime in the spring.
According to Jeanne Petrizzo, Communications and Special Projects Manager at the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, the series' inaugural talk experienced "technical difficulties" on their end and could not be properly streamed online. All lectures will be available to watch on YouTube and Facebook after the series concludes on April 8.
The next lecture in the series, "Environmental Justice, Identity, and Risk," will be streamed live on Wednesday, Feb. 5., from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
"Climate Change. A Course for Everyone," presented by Northeastern University, covers many aspects of climate change which affect us already and will warrant changes in our communities and private lives.
Admission is free. More information is available by calling the library at 978-546-6934 or visiting www.rockportlibrary.org.
Quick hits
* Selectmen are still looking for photos for the 2019 Annual Town Report. The photos would be for consideration for use on the front and back covers of the annual report. Deadline to submit the photos is Monday, Feb. 3. Drop photos off at the selectmen’s office at Town Hall or email digital copies to Debbie Powers at dpowers@rockportma.gov.
* The Cape Ann Summer Program Fair will be held this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Rockport Elementary School gymnasium, 34 Jerden's Lane. More than local camps and summer programs will be available to discuss their 2020 season. Crafts and children's activities are also featured at the event. Admission is free.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
