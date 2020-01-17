In recognition of Earth Day 2020, the town's Conservation Commission will broadcast Northeastern University's "Climate Change. A Course for Everyone" video conference series live at Rockport Public Library.
The series begins Wednesday, Jan. 22, and events will be held most Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St.
The series discusses many aspects of climate change which affect us already and will warrant changes in our communities and private lives.
Admission is free. For more information, call 978-546-6934 or visit www.rockportlibrary.org.
Summer activities
Kestrel Educational Adventures, a natural science education organization based in Beverly, will present a fair highlighting this year's Cape Ann summer programs for children on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden's Lane.
Learn about local organizations' opportunities to get outside, explore science and nature, and have wild adventures this summer. The fair is an adventure in itself, with fun kids' activities at every station, plus bonus activities and free snacks.
Participating organizations include Waldorf School of Moraine Farm, Clark School's Summer@Clark, Glen Urquhart School, Gloucester Museum School Adventure Camp, Maritime Gloucester, Guard Up, TTOR SummerQuest, WaringWorks Summer Camp, Kestrel Educational Adventures Camps and more.
Registration is required for this free event at www.facebook.com/events/649477315456256. For more information, call 978-515-7177, email jessica@kestreleducation.org or visit www.kestreleducation.org.
Quick hits
* The Rockport Board of Selectmen is looking for photos for the 2019 Annual Town Report. The photos would be for consideration for use on the front and back covers of the annual report. Deadline to submit the photos is Monday, Feb. 3. Drop photos off at the selectmen's office at Town Hall or email digital copies to Debbie Powers at dpowers@rockportma.gov.
* Old Sloop Coffeehouse will present Deeper Than the Skin, a conversation about race in story and song, this Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Advance tickets are $12 at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $28 for families.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
