In celebration of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Earth 2020 Subcommittee is launching a series of events in the spirit of the motto, “Climate Change Action.”
A science symposium will be held at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. The following day, the Rockport library will also host a discussion on dam removals in the Gulf of Maine from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Then, on Saturday, April 25, the Conservation Commission will sponsor its annual the Earth Day clean-up and follow-up celebration.
In addition to the planned Earth Day activities, the Conservation Commission is in the midst of screening Northeastern University's climate change conference series. The series is live-streamed online on select Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and the commission is hosting a public viewing of each talk at Rockport Public Library. The next in the series, "Colonization and Indigenous Peoples,” will be shown on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. Other planned programs include: "The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Fuel," on March 18; "Policy Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond,” on April 1; and “The Climate Change Narrative: Activism, Youth and the Media,” on April 8.
Future Earth Day 2020 events are being planned and will include local such topics as: farming practices, special produce such as winter vegetables, and salt marsh projects.
The Conservation Commission is also seeking public participation in the Rockport’s Fourth of July parade. Those marching with the commission will be using "human-powered vehicles," such as bicycles, skateboards and scooters.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
