More live dance is happening this summer at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St. It hosts the Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company for master classes in modern dance for all ages and levels, two open rehearsals, plus two evening dance performances of Paul Taylor’s works in early September.
All events are free, but Windhover is a non-profit 501c3 organization, and all donations — tax deductible — are gratefully accepted.
Master classes will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Open rehearsals for the public are Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Evening dance performances are Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Performances include three works by Paul Taylor: "Images" (1977) to music by Debussy; "Funny Papers" (1994) to novelty tunes, and "Airs" (1978) to music by Handel. Performances will be held on Windhover’s outdoor stage, weather permitting, or in case of rain, in the back dance studio. There are no advance tickets and all seating is first come, first served.
Donations may be made through Windhover's website, www.windhover.org, or by checks made payable to Windhover at: P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
